Mumbai daily positivity rate down on 3rd consecutive day

Mumbai On the third consecutive day, the daily positivity rate of the city went down. from 29.90% on Thursday to 28.60% on Saturday and 28.53% on Sunday. However, the bed occupancy has gone up in the city in the last one week to 21% from around 15% earlier last week.

On the other hand, experts have hinted at the flattening of Covid cases in the city. Further, going by the pace of daily caseload, the total Covid case tally is expected to cross the one million mark in the next the one week. The city has been reporting around 20,000 cases on a daily basis.

On Sunday, the city reported 19,474 cases taking the tally to 9,12,522 followed by seven deaths taking the toll to 16,406 deaths. The city’s recovery rate is 85% with 7,76,090 recoveries and the mortality rate is 1.79%. The active cases are 1,17,437 in the city.

Further, Mumbai also reported 40 cases of the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, starting Monday, a vaccination drive for a third or precautionary dose will start in Mumbai for senior citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities. For now, all the vaccination centres in the city will administer the third dose of vaccine dose on walk-in and online appointment basis.

About 82% of the cases reported on Sunday were asymptomatic, and among the 18% that were symptomatic, 1,240 required hospitalisation and 118 patients required oxygen bed.

Currently, 34,960 beds in the city, 7,432 are occupied and the bed occupancy rate is 21%. According to BMC, 68,249 tests were reported in the city of which 28.53% of samples were tested positive.

Dharavi, one of the former hotspots of the city, also reported 123 cases taking the tally to 8,046. Last, the highest was 150 cases on January 7, 2021.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra’s Covid task force said, “Though the daily positivity rate has gone down and there seems to be a flattening of cases, the hospitalisation will be closely watched considering there is a small spike. The deaths on the other hand have not shown much of a spike, but there is only a marginal increase. We need to follow proper Covid-appropriate behaviour and not take it lightly.”

Meanwhile, as of Sunday, there are 0.604 million citizens under home quarantine who are either positive cases or close contacts or travellers who are quarantined, as per protocols. There are 17 containment zones in the city covering slums and chawls followed by 123 sealed buildings, The average growth rate considering the seven days cycle in the city is 1.68%, however, areas like Bandra West, Khar, Santacruz West, Andheri West, Vile Parle West, Juhu, Bandra East, Santacruz East and Vile Parle East are the areas where growth rate is above 2%.