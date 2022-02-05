Mumbai DCP leaks confidential docs of builder accused in extortion case

Mumbai: Investigation by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) has revealed that some “confidential” documents purportedly found in the mobile phone of builder Sanjay Punamiya, an accused in an extortion case registered against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, were forwarded by a deputy commissioner of police from Mumbai.

The 2,200-page charge-sheet is filed by the state CID against police inspector Nandkumar Gopale, Asha Korke along with builders Sanjay Punamiya and Sunil Jain, who are booked in the extortion case as well.

In the charge- sheet, the CID has found while analysing the WhatsApp messages of Punamiya that some “confidential” documents relating to former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s case were sent to Punamiya by deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe.

The charge-sheet filed before additional chief metropolitan magistrate S B Bhajipale of the Esplanade Court in Mumbai also names DCP Akbar Pathan as a suspect who worked with the Mumbai crime branch.

The charge-sheet was submitted by special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap.

“Sanjay Punamiya and Param Bir Singh were taking benefits of each other’s position to create nuisance and Punamiya, made extortion of crores and properties with active aid through the police department, especially Singh,” said Jagtap.

After registering a case of extortion when the police officials arrested Punamiya, said to be a close aide of Singh, they found illegal call details record (CDR) of the complainant Shyam Sunder Agarwal, his nephew Sharad Agarwal on his phone which proved that Punamiya was keeping a tab on Agarwal’s movement as well.

The officers had also found some ‘confidential’ documents relating to the case of Anil Deshmukh on Punamiya’s mobile phone.

Marine Drive police has registered a separate case against Punamiya under 379 of IPC (theft) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Indian Telegraphs Act.

An analysis of the messages of Punamiya by the CID officials has revealed that the said, ‘confidential’ document was given by DCP Trimukhe to Punamiya.

Trimukhe was not reachable when HT tried to reach out to him.

The CID has recorded the statement of seventy-two-people in the charge-sheet and said that they have not filed a charge-sheet against Singh as the Supreme Court (SC) has protected him.

One of the statements of senior police inspector of Juhu police station Shashikant Mane which forms part of the charge-sheet states that on the instructions of DCP Trimukhe he had warned his staff to not leak any information regarding the case registered by Punamiya.

Meanwhile Trimukhe in his statement has said that on the instructions of DCP Pathan he had asked his staff to maintain the secrecy. Trimukhe further told the agency he knew Punamiya as he was introduced to him by Singh in 2017, and he had an ordinary acquaintance with him.

The CID official’s technical analysis further showed that Agarwal and his nephew’s CDR was given to Punamiya by Cyber Expert who is a witness in Antilia Bomb Scare Case.

The cyber expert had submitted a report stating that a threat message posted on Telegram channel following Antilia bomb scare case was created from Tihar Jail in Delhi.

The police said the cyber expert presently is also questioned regarding a fake call of extortion received by Punamiya which he claimed he received from gangster Chhota Shakeel, the police believe it was a fake call from Mumbai routed through Singapore, a jump call.

Gopale and Korke are presently in jail after the Session’s Court rejected their bail saying, “That the two police officials were involved in collecting the extortion money by taking undue advantage of their post, when the expectation is that they ought to protect the people and apprehend the guilty and prevent the crime.”

The Marine Drive police had registered a case against Singh, Gopale, Korke, Pathan and private persons Sunil Jain and Sanjay Punamiya for extorting money on various occasions from Shyam Sundar Agrawal. The case is presently being investigated by State CID.