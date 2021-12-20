Mumbai emerges state’s most vaccine-efficient city

MUMBAI: The city tops the state in vaccine use efficiency with -6.33% wastage, according to data released by the Maharashtra health department to Hindustan Times under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The state’s capital is followed by Ratnagiri (-4.29%), Palghar (-4.03%), Akola (-3.87%) and Wardha (-3.81%). The data is as of December 14, 2021, and pertains to Covishield, which accounts for 89% of the total doses administered.

Negative wastage implies that vaccination centres managed to inoculate more than the expected number of beneficiaries per vial, a state health department official said. Vaccines doses have to be administered within a certain time limit after a vial is opened, or else it loses its potency. Manufacturers anticipate this, and they usually add more doses per vial. However, if there are not enough people to be inoculated within that time limit the vial is disposed of, and the vaccine is considered as wasted. Vaccine wastage can also occur due to heat and non-utilisation beyond the expiry date.

Earlier this year, in the middle of the second wave of Covid-19, the Central government had set a target of reducing wastage to less than 1%. Districts in the state that exceeded the 1% wastage target include Gadchiroli (2.04%), Pune (1.94%) and Yavatmal (1.21%).

Mumbai also tops in the number of doses administered so far, accounting for 15.03% of the state’s total. Until Sunday evening, Mumbai had administered 17,413,662 doses, including inoculating 9,839,928 people for their first doses and 7,573,734 citizens for their second doses. Maharashtra’s eligible population for the vaccine is 92,365,46.

According to Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner (health), BMC, “We ensured that at least 10 people are at the booth while opening a new vial meant for 10 doses. Towards the end of the daily session, booths coordinate among themselves to ensure adequate number of beneficiaries is available. By using additional doses in the vial, we ensured more people are inoculated. The government expects wastage of between 1% and 2% wastage, but with the efficient use of the doses, we could achieve this feat. We have so far inoculated at least 100,000 more than expected.”

Kakani said BMC’s strategy to exhaust the stock rather than staggering its use during the shortage earlier this year helped them to use the inventory effectively and maintain high rate of vaccination. Until Sunday evening, the state had administered 127,774,101 doses, of which 78,792,696 were first doses and 48,941,239 were the second dose. As on Saturday, nearly 12.69 million or about 13.88% of 91.44 million eligible people had not taken even the first dose. The state’s percentage of the first dose is 72.3%, with 21 districts averaging below this and nine districts below 55%, as per a health department presentation on December 15. Fully vaccinated people amount to 32.97% of the eligible population. As many as 23 districts have not achieved this figure.

A health department official said, “We have more than five million unused doses vaccines in the state. People are not coming forward for vaccination. The fear of a potential third wave, and the rising threat of the Omicron variant has helped us plug this gap a bit in the last two months.” He said the rural response to vaccination is poor on account of significantly fewer cases in the last few months and also because of strongly held beliefs in certain communities. We are taking due step to overcome them.”