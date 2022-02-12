Mumbai financial exec killed and thrown from 7th floor by wife, son: Police

Mumbai: A 54-year-old assistant general manager with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) was allegedly killed and then thrown from his seventh-floor residence by his wife and son in the wee hours of Friday, as the duo wanted to make it look like a suicide and leave the country to settle abroad after disposing of all his properties, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mother-son duo was planning to migrate to Canada or New Zealand after disposing of the victim’s property, said a police officer attached to the Amboli police station.

The police have arrested the mother, Jaisheela Seshadri (52), and her son Arvind, a B Tech graduate, late on Friday night after registering a case of murder against them for killing the financial executive, Santankrishnan Seshadri.

“The victim’s son had enquired with his father several times about his properties and bank balances, as he wanted to shift to New Zealand or Canada for better job prospects and needed money for sustaining there and look for a job, but his father refused to give him money or to reveal anything about his bank balance or property,” said the police officer from Amboli police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The duo wanted to pass the murder as a suicide since Seshadri had attempted to kill himself twice before in 2005 and 2011,” said the officer.

According to the officer, the mother-son duo was fed up with Seshadri for not contributing towards house expenses. The duo made the plan on Thursday after a fight with the deceased. They knew that the neighbours wouldn’t be home on Friday and therefore decided to execute the plan in the wee hours of Friday. They, accordingly, banged his head on the headboard of his bed and cut his left wrist to make it look like a suicide. After an hour they threw the body from the window of the seventh floor flat on Veera Desai Road, said the police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police team reached the spot and after searching his flat they found his blood-soaked clothes on the washing machine and the statements of the witnesses did not add up as it was not possible for the deceased to cut the window net with a cut wrist and then jump off the window. The police officers said that the mother-son duo was crying when they reached the spot but after five hours of interrogation they confessed to the murder.

According to the police offices, the mother-son duo said that the deceased was cruel towards them and constantly fought even for entering his bedroom without permission. His colleagues at IDBI, however, told the police that they were not aware of his personal life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have arrested the duo for murder and destroying evidence under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.