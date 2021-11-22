Mumbai Fire Brigade slaps notice to 90 residential buildings for flouting fire safety norms

Mumbai: As a preemptive measure to curb rising cases of fire incidents in the city, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has sent notices to as many as 90 residential buildings across 24 administrative wards of Mumbai civic body in the last two weeks owing to non-compliance with fire safety measures in their properties.

MFB has deployed a special team of officers who are paying regular visits to the buildings for inspection at the ward level. The aggressive campaign came as a result of Mumbai witnessing several fire incidents in the last couple of months. Now, the MFB wants to ensure that all the residential properties follow strict fire safety rules and have the fire-fighting apparatus functional.

The officials were alarmed to discover that several high-rise buildings either have defunct firefighting systems, poor quality water pipes or have not carried out maintenance works of fire systems for many years.

As per the Maharashtra Fire Act, each housing society is given a maximum of 120 days to repair the fault in their fire-fighting system if these societies do not start the repair works within 30 days, then prohibitory action will be taken against them.

Speaking with HT, chief fire officer Hemant Parab said that in case society is unable to start the repair works within the deadline, then they should flag it in advance or else the officials may take action.

“After visiting the buildings, our officials inspect the fire systems and if they find any issue in them, they give them a deadline to resolve it. Even though the maximum number of days for solving the issue is four months, we start to take prohibitory action if the repair works do not start within one month after the notice is served,” cleared Parab, asserting, “Some of the buildings have faulty boosters and some have defunct sprinklers. Many of these issues could be resolved within weeks and do not take four months’ time. If we find that there is an unnecessary delay, then we will be cutting the water and electricity supply of these buildings.”

Bhalchandra Shirsat, BJP corporator in the BMC said, “The regulations have been there for several years; however, it is being implemented at an aggressive level now. Hope this process is streamlined and regular and doesn’t get stalled again midway,” said Shirsat.