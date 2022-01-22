Mumbai high-rise fire: Woman suffers 50% burns, 7 others in critical condition

Mumbai As many as 17 patients were rushed to hospital with burns and smoke iinhalation from the fire that erupted in Kamala Building on Saturday. Of the 17 patients, two were being treated for burn injuries at Kasturba and Masina Hospitals, while the remaining were admitted to the BYL Nair and Bhatia Hospitals. The condition of at least eight patients was in a critical state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the three patients admitted to the BYL Nair Hospital, 38-year-old Manish Singh was critical and on ventilator support. The second patient, Manju Khanna (69), tested positive for Covid-19, while 28-year-old Swapnil Mandavkar was stable and conscious. “All of them have injuries from smoke inhalation,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital.

The Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo admitted the highest number of patients from the fire. Of the 20 patients rushed to the hospital, 12 remained admitted. “Six of them are critical and under constant observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The patients are being treated for excess smoke inhalation and breathing difficulty,” said Dr Satyadeo Malik, hospital’s chief executive officer.

Doctors from the Kasturba Hospital said that they had one female patient Madhuri Chopdekar admitted with burn injuries and remained in a critical condition. “She has suffered about 50 percent burns. She is conscious but her prognosis seems poor,” said a doctor from the burns ward.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another patient with burns was admitted to the Masina Hospital was in a stable condition.