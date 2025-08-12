Mumbai hosts International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics with 12 countries as first time participants

Mumbai: The city welcomed the world’s brightest young stargazers as it hosts the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA). Explaining the aim of the Olympiad, Aniket Sule, president of the IOAA, said it provides a platform for young students from across the globe to share their love for astronomy, make friends, and build lasting networks. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Over 300 high school students from a record 64 countries will take part in the 10-day event, organised by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. The opening ceremony was held on at 4pm Tuesday at the Jio World Convention Centre.

This year, 12 countries are joining the competition for the first time, including Algeria, Australia, Bolivia, Ethiopia, France, Ghana, Hong Kong, Italy, Laos, Moldova, Palestine, Qatar, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Turkmenistan. Ghana is participating as an observer nation. Four countries are returning after a three-year break.

War-affected nations like Ukraine, Iraq, Palestine, and Ghana are also competing, showing that the passion for astronomy can cross borders and overcome challenges. A total of 288 participants — including 57 women, the highest number so far — will compete in theory, data analysis, observational exams, and an innovative team competition. Sky observation sessions will be held at the Nehru Planetarium.

Aniket Sule, president of IOAA, said the event’s growing reach was encouraging. “We are able to connect with more and more countries and are seeing increasing participation from every continent,” he said. Russia is not participating this year, while the Belarus team will compete under the IOAA flag. Pakistan, which initially planned to attend, withdrew after the Pahalgam attack, citing security concerns followings discussions with organisers.

Prof. Arnab Bhattacharya, HBCSE Director and Chair of the Local Organising Committee, said this will be the largest IOAA ever. “It is an opportunity for students to learn, compete, and experience India’s hospitality,” he said.

Since its launch in 2007 in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the IOAA has been hosted by countries in Asia, Europe, and South America, including Brazil, China, Colombia, Greece, Hungary, and Iran.

Prof. Anwesh Mazumdar, Chair of the Academic Committee, said the competition’s academic side is as exciting as its cultural exchange. “From solving tough theory problems to observing the skies, the students will face a range of challenges that test both their knowledge and teamwork,” he said.