Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Insurance firm employee siphons off 8cr, booked
mumbai news

Mumbai: Insurance firm employee siphons off 8cr, booked

The Marine Drive police have booked an assistant manager of leading public sector general insurer, United India Insurance Company Limited, for allegedly siphoning off ₹8
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 11:19 PM IST
HT Image

The Marine Drive police have booked an assistant manager of leading public sector general insurer, United India Insurance Company Limited, for allegedly siphoning off 8.09 crore from the company’s accounts. The accused purportedly diverted the money into his seven personal accounts with the help of other accomplices.

The accused, Khushel Singh, was posted at the Churchgate office of the insurance company and was looking after accounting in the corporate cell.

As per the complaint submitted by Jaideep S Sinha, 56, deputy general manager at the company, on May 21, the company’s principal office in Chennai received a communication from a private bank’s Mumbai office informing them about irregularities linked to their current account.

When the complainant’s company carried out a preliminary inquiry into the irregularities, it was found that assistant manager Singh had diverted some funds from the company’s account to around seven bank accounts held by him in a personal capacity.

Inquiry revealed that between November 13, 2020, to April 23, 2021, the accused had in all siphoned off 80,998,795 in 21 unauthorised transactions. The money was diverted to Singh’s seven accounts in Mumbai and Jaipur, states the first information report (FIR).

The inquiry has also revealed that Singh has also diverted funds to some other individuals. Details of these people are being obtained, said a police officer.

The police have booked Singh under sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

“If money is found in the said accounts of Singh, they would be frozen and later the funds would be shown as recovery in the case. We are also checking how Singh managed to dodge the audit system of the company ensuring unauthorised transactions go undetected,” said an officer from Marine Drive police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP