Mumbai logs 119 Covid-19 infections, Andheri-Juhu areas have most active cases

Mumbai: Fresh Covid-19 cases in Mumbai remained less than 200 cases and the TPR also remained below one percent on Thursday. The city reported 119 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours taking the overall tally to 10,55,161, while one death push the toll to 16,691.

With 20,846 samples tested in the past 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai stayed at 0.57 percent.

Meanwhile, out of all the 24 municipal wards, the K/West ward which covers the Andheri west, Juhu, Versova areas in the western suburbs presently has 130 active cases, which is the highest among wards. Senior BMC officials attributed this to the higher number of people living in high-rises.

Some of the other wards with higher active case numbers in Mumbai include H/West ward (Bandra West) with 93 cases and L ward (Kurla) with 84 cases.

“The population density in K/West ward is higher than many other municipal wards. This ward is also the hub of film shoots and is closer to the airport as well which is why the case tally is comparatively higher over here,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in the BMC.

“The overall trend in Mumbai is however low. Cases are going down consistently and the number of people requiring hospital admissions is also marginal. We are hopeful that the number of active cases may dip further again next week,” he added.

Medical experts have reminded that Mumbaikars should not get complacent and should avoid crowded areas and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

“Because of the norms laid by the ICMR we are not testing asymptomatic people so a lot of undetected cases might be there. But the trend is down and the intensity of the virus has lessened. Yet, it is still advisable that we must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour even when Mumbai is at the lowest point in the third wave,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19 task force.

He asserted that the primary focus should be treating the vulnerable group with utmost priority.

Out of the total cases that were reported on Thursday, 82 percent or 98 patients were asymptomatic and 739 (2 percent) of the total 36,249 beds are currently occupied. There are 1,088 active cases in Mumbai and the recovery rate stands at 98 percent.