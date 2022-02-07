Mumbai logs less than 500 Covid-19 cases as downward trend continues

Mumbai: The city reported less than 500 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, a first since the third wave of pandemic hit the city in December 2021. Mumbai reported 356 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 10,50,811.

The city had on December 23 reported 480 cases, post which it witnessed a surge in fresh cases. Five people died on Monday, taking the death toll to 16,666.

With 29,863 samples tested in the past 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai stood at 1.19 percent on Monday, down from 1.40 percent on Sunday and 1.46 percent on Saturday.

Experts have attributed the decline in numbers to less number of tests conducted on Sunday.

“We need to see the figures for two more days before making a concrete statement on the TPR because usually, the case numbers reported on Mondays remain lower than the rest of the days of the week. Similarly, cases reported on Wednesday are higher because of backlog clearance,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of state Covid-19 task force.

He said that there is a “rapid downward trend” in Mumbai.

“During the third wave, cases rose faster and now they are declining faster as well. By seeing the present trend it is quite unlikely that the situation will be similar to the first two waves because 90 percent of the Mumbai residents are fully vaccinated and they have developed the first line of immunity,” Dr Joshi added.

Experts also said that owing to the latest guidelines of the Indian Council of the Medical Research (ICMR), only symptomatic patients are being tested, leading to a fall in fresh cases. However, they said that this should not be a matter of concern.

Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the national and state Covid-19 task force, said that the disease burden has started to go down and adequate tests are being conducted in the city.

“There has been a downward trend so the infection rate has also fallen. If the infection rate was high then the number of symptomatic patients would also have gone up,” he said.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said that the city has reached a stage where there is less chance of cases breaching the 500 mark.

“Going by the ongoing trend, the case tally will remain between 200-400 for next few weeks because a thick tail might be there considering there is a continuous influx of international passengers and there are several other districts in Maharashtra which are still showing higher case numbers, which is why the case number might not fall below this mark at least for some time now. However keeping in mind the vaccination turnover in Mumbai if there is a thick tail it will be less severe than how it was during the previous waves,” said Kakani.

Out of the total cases that were reported on Monday, 313 patients or 88 percent are asymptomatic and 1,558 (4.2 percent) of the total 37,192 beds are currently occupied.

At present, there are 6,367 active patients in Mumbai and the recovery rate stands at 97 percent.