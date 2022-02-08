Mumbai: Man booked for duping four youngsters of 40L promising them jobs

MUMBAI: The Bhoiwada police has booked a Parel resident for allegedly duping families of four unemployed youngsters of ₹ 40 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs in Tata Memorial Hospital at Parel, police said.

According to the police, one of the complainants, Worli resident Akshay Kirtane, 29, learnt about the accused Ajay Pangale through a relative, who works in Tata Hospital, in 2017. The relative introduced Kirtane to Pangale saying that he (Pangale) helps people get jobs in the Tata Hospital. The relative also shared three mobile numbers of Pangale with Kirtane, but asked him to first check his credentials.

Kirtane, who works in a private company, is the sole bread earner for his family that consists of his parents and two young brothers, who are graduates but unemployed.

Pangale claimed that he too worked in the hospital. He boasted about his contacts in the hospital management and claimed that he helped many people secure jobs at the hospital.

“An impressed Kirtane told him that he wanted jobs for one of his younger brothers and an aunt in the hospital. Pangale promised to get the work done by charging ₹ 25 lakh,” said a police officer.

Kirtane’s family mortgaged gold, withdrew all savings and also borrowed money from some relatives and along with his aunt paid nearly ₹22 lakh to Pangale between 2017-2019. However, citing some reason or the other, Pangale kept buying time by claiming that their work would surely be done.

Later in early 2020, citing Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse, Pangale bought more time, says the FIR.

One day, while speaking to his friends in a neighbouring building, Kirtane learnt that Pangale similarly promised jobs to two of his friends, Yogesh Chavan and Rupesh Mistry, and took nearly ₹ 18 lakh from them. A shocked Kirtane then realised that Pangale had defrauded him.

Kirtane along with the other complainants then met Pangale outside his Parel house and demanded their money be returned. Pangale returned ₹1 lakh to Kirtane and in an affidavit gave a written assurance to all the four that he would return all their money by April 2021, but he eventually failed.

Following this, all the four victims filed a police complaint against Pangale.

“Pangale was employed with the hospital earlier, but was sacked owing to his absenteeism on duty. We are probing the case and would soon detect it,” said Jitendra Pawar, senior inspector of Bhoiwada police station.