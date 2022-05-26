Mumbai man goes missing during solo trip to Azerbaijan
Mumbai: A 28-year-old travel enthusiast from Mumbai, Manikanth Kondaveeti, has gone missing during a solo trip to Azerbaijan. His family members said they haven’t heard from him since May 12.
According to his brother Dharan, Manikanth, who worked with Tech Mahindra as a French language expert, left Delhi for Azerbaijan via a connecting flight from Sharjah and reached Baku on April 26.
Dharan, a Peddar Road resident, said Manikanth had taken two bags with him for the solo trip -- a big rucksack and a small backpack -- and met several locals and a French traveller, Wei Ming, during his travel in Azerbaijan. Dharan added that on May 11, Manikanth stayed at a hotel in Zaqatla in north-western Azerbaijan and checked out the next morning, leaving his rucksack at the hotel.
Dharan said Manikanth had informed the hotel staff that someone will pick up the bag on his behalf and spent the rest of the day in the Zaqatla forest.
“He stayed with some locals overnight on 12th and left the place at 9 am on 13th. He asked the locals about some snowclad peaks visible from there,” said Dharan, adding that thereafter “no one has volunteered any information about him.”
He added that the 28-year-old, who earlier travelled to Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Nepal, Madagascar, Rwanda and Kenya, had a flight to Uzbekistan on May 17, but did not show up for it.
Dharan said after realising that messages sent to Manikanth were not getting delivered to him since May 13, they got worried and contacted the Indian Embassy in Baku on the morning of May 15 and requested them to search and locate Manikanth.
He further said that after a couple of days, when Manikanth did not take his flight to Uzbekistan on May 17, the embassy stirred into action by informing the local police. However, the official search only started by May 19.
Meanwhile, Dharan has also started a social media campaign to gather support and reach the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister seeking to carry out a search via using drones in Azerbaijan.
The family has also contacted the Mumbai Police Commissioner for help in the search operation.
-
Banthia commission OBC report expected in June first week, state cabinet told
Mumbai: The state cabinet was on Thursday told that the report of the Banthia commission has collated 99% of the information it needed from the local level and the report is expected to be submitted in the first week of June. Food and civil supplies minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal told the cabinet that the government closely coordinating with the Banthia commission to ensure that the process was track.
-
Akhilesh Yadav slams U.P. Budget, calls it a ‘mere web of data’
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the U.P. Budget presented by the Bharatiya Janta Party government is a mere web of data and numbers. “The public interest is missing in the budget,” he said. Addressing a press conference, the SP chief said, the BJP government has presented its sixth budget but nothing has increased in the budget but everything has decreased. Actually, this is not a budget but a mere allocation of the funds.
-
BJP, allies hail budget, opposition says it lacks ‘credibility’
Political reactions to the state budget, first by the Yogi 2.0 government, were on expected lines with the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies praising the budget tabled by the finance minister Suresh Khanna and opposition dubbing it a pack of lies, on Thursday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the budget while the opposition said it was unrealistic and unreliable. Yadav also said that the BJP government has brought with it double inflation.
-
Smriti Irani to address BJP’s ‘Tridev Sammelan’ in Kangra on Friday
The event, to be held at Chambai in the Shahpur assembly constituency, will be presided over by Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap and state general secretary (organisation) Pavan Rana will also attend the conference. “Irani will be the chief guest on the occasion,” said BJP's Kangra district president Chander Bhushan Nag. “She will return to New Delhi in the afternoon,” Nag said.
-
Woman, two daughters die after consuming poison during police raid in Baghpat district
A case was registered against a sub-inspector and five others on Wednesday after a woman and her two daughters consumed poison during a police raid at their house in village Bachaud of district Baghpat on Tuesday evening fearing arrest. While the elder daughter, aged 19, had died on Wednesday, the mother and the younger daughter, 17, passed away on Thursday. The victims had been rushed to a hospital in Meerut.
