Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar receives letter with death threat, to file plaint

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said she had received an anonymous letter in her mailbox containing death threats and foul language. The mayor added the envelope had no seal and that she would file a police complaint regarding the letter.

Last year too, an unidentified person had called the Shiv Sena leader on her mobile phone, which was attended by her assistant, and abused her and also allegedly threatened to kill her. She had filed a police complaint on December 22 last year and the man was later arrested in January next year from Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The fresh threat to Pednekar came amid the ongoing row over BJP MLA Ashish Shelar’s alleged objectionable remarks against her.

Earlier this week, the mayor had filed a complaint against Shelar at the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai for his remarks during a press conference on December 4 regarding the Worli cylinder blast accident last month.

Pednekar said Shelar made derogatory remarks about her and said that she visited the blast site after 72 hours. “The mayor of Mumbai is the first citizen and it is a very important post. The term used to describe me as a woman mayor is objectionable,” she wrote to Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil.

Following her complaint, Shelar was booked under sections 354 A (4) (making sexually coloured remark) and 509 (words or gestures insulting woman's modesty) of the IPC.

Shelar said his remarks against the mayor were distorted a day after the complaint was filed against him. “The police complaint filed against me is based on a press statement made some days ago. The entire video of the press conference is there in public domain. However, to enable a legal action against me, my words have been distorted deliberately,” PTI quoted the BJP MLA as saying.

(With inputs from Bureau and Agencies)

