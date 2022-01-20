Mumbai nurse gives 2-year-old injection meant for another patient. He dies: Cops

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The two-year-old boy, who died in a Mumbai nursing home after allegedly being given the wrong injection, was admitted for diarrhoea three days earlier (Getty Images)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 06:22 PM IST
ByMegha Sood

MUMBAI: A two-year-old boy admitted to a nursing home in eastern Mumbai’s Govandi area by his parents on Wednesday evening died after the nurse allegedly administered him a wrong injection, police said, citing a complaint filed by the child’s family.

The nurse, Nargis Shaikh, an 18-year-old class eight dropout, is missing, said inspector Iqbal Shigalgaar of the Shivajinagar police station. Dr Altaf Khan, who has a bachelor’s degree in Unani medicine and surgery (BUMS), and owner of the Noor nursing home, Nasimuddin Sayyed, have also been named in the FIR.

Shigalgaar said they went to the nursing home after receiving information that some relatives of a patient were creating a ruckus on Wednesday. The child’s father Azeem told the police that the baby, who was suffering from diarrhoea, was admitted to the nursing home three days back.

On Wednesday, his consulting doctor Pravin Gangane was about to discharge the child when two nurses identified as Nargis Shaikh and Nisha Khan (21) began arguing about giving Taha an injection. Nargis Shaikh picked up an injection meant for another patient and administered the shot to Taha.

Azeem said the injection proved fatal.

Within minutes, Taha’s condition suddenly deteriorated and he died. “There was no mention of the injection in Taha’s medical report,” said Shigalgaar. After the police were informed, Taha was rushed to another hospital but was declared brought dead.

“We have registered a case against the nurse, the doctor and owner of the nursing home and are awaiting the post mortem report of the child to find out the exact cause of his death. We are making efforts to track the accused and arrest them,” said Arjun Rajane, senior police inspector of Shivajinagar police station.

This is the second alleged case of a nurse administering a wrong injection leading to the death of a patient in Mumbai.

Another nurse working at AK Khan’s national clinic was arrested recently after Shabana Sayyed, 26, who complained of body pain, died after she was allegedly administered the wrong injection.

When contacted, Dr Harishchand Navneet, health officer of the M (east) ward said that there were 24 unregistered and 41 registered nursing homes in the Shivajinagar area. He said that since 2009, no new registrations have been issued in the area since the nursing homes do not meet the criteria laid down by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for opening a nursing home.

