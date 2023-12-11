Mumbai police counselled warring couples, resolved 54 disputes this year

MUMBAI: The Crime Against Women cell was set up a decade ago by the Mumbai police under the aegis of the Crime Branch to give justice to female victims. Among its many tasks is one where its 42-odd mostly female constables have shone, though untrained: the counselling of peeved couples seeking action against each other.

Close-up of married couple's hands in an affectionate pose and a blurred flipboard with somebody writing on it (Shutterstock)

Since January this year, the counselling cell has received 386 applications pertaining to disputes between husbands and wives and has successfully mediated in 54 cases, bringing warring couples together. Times have changed—and from the more serious reasons for acrimony earlier on, the causes today are sometimes as trifling as a person omitting to have his or her spouse on a social media display picture. The police nevertheless counsel such couples with humour and tact.

“Apart from dealing with and keeping a tab on cases registered against women, one important task that we carry out is counselling through our counselling centres,” said police inspector Aparna Joshi, the present senior inspector of the unit. “Whenever there is a dispute between a couple and they approach any of the 96 police stations in the city demanding the registering of an offence against the spouse or in-laws, they are first counselled at the level of the local police station. If the latter feels there is scope to counsel them further, they are directed to the Counselling Centre at the Crawford Market police headquarters or at the N M Joshi Marg station in Lower Parel. Although we don’t have any training, we have been dealing with these issues, which is easier for us on account of our experience in the police department.”

Joshi said that the cell summoned the couple and family members if necessary, attempted to comprehend their problem in detail and then resolve it. “We ask them to consider the future of their kids before taking any decision,” she said. “In earlier times, disputes were mostly related to husbands’ alcoholism, controlling mothers-in-law, fights between husband and wife or illicit affairs. But now, we have cases of conflict caused by not having a spouse’s picture on one’s DP, not wishing them birthdays or not celebrating birthdays, not taking a spouse for a trip or chatting continuously on the phone.

“Of course there are also the more serious cases,” she continued. “These are joint family pressures, illicit affairs, dowry demands, a husband not helping in daily chores and using his wife’s money, or not allowing her to wear western clothes. We tackle all of these.”

In some cases where counselling cannot resolve the problem on account of the husband or his relatives being abusive, the cell refers the victim to the local police, asking her to register an offence as per the applicable sections of the IPC or the Dowry Prohibition Act. If the couple wants a separation, they are directed to the family court.

“In some cases, there were fights between the couple due to infertility,” said Joshi. “We guided them to IVF centres, and now they have children and are happy. They do know everything but due to anger are unable to take a sound decision. We ask them to think calmly first.”

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the centre received 187 applications from couples who wanted to approach the police for legal action against their spouses. According to a police officer, the centre resolved the issues of 18 couples successfully.

“Whenever a non-cognisable complaint is lodged in a husband-wife dispute, we are informed and our aim is to solve the dispute mutually,” said Joshi. “We have been doing it successfully and will continue the good work. Despite no training, our male and female constables have achieved great results and now even train other police units in counselling.”