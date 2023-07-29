Water release from Irai Dam inundates Pathanpura in Chandrapur amid incessant rainfall

Amid incessant rainfall, the residential area of Pathanpura was inundated after water was released from the Erai (Irai) Dam in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. A house is seen submerged after water was released from Erai Dam following heavy rainfall at Pathanpura, in Chandrapur on Saturday.(ANI )

Visuals show the neighbourhood waterlogged after water was released from the Irai Dam following torrential downpours in the state.

Irai Dam is an earth fill and gravity dam on the Irai River near Chandrapur and Tadoba Andhari Tiger Project in the state of Maharashtra in India.

Continuous rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall and occasional gusty winds in Mumbai on Friday, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

“Weather forecast @ 0800 hrs: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely,” said a BMC official on Friday.

Earlier, Modak Sagar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai, started overflowing at night, said a BMC official.

According to BMC officials rainfall recorded in 24 hours from Palghar district for July 28, “ Vasai: 138 mm, Jawhar: 336.33 mm, Vikramgad: 221 mm, Mokhada: 234.75 mm, Wada: 129.25 mm, Dahanu: 224.8 mm, Palghar: 116.3 mm, and Talasari: 80.50 mm.

The Total rainfall recorded was 1480.9 mm, and the average rainfall recorded is 185.1 mm.”

Rainfall was recorded from 0830 IST of 27.7.23 to 0530 IST of 28.7.23 over Mumbai City and sub-urban (mm) Santacruz 94.8, Colaba 92.4, Dahisar 230.5, Ram Mandir 108, Chembur 72.5, Byculla 95.0, CSMT 92.5, and Sion 70.5.”

Earlier on Wednesday, authorities declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Raigad district till Thursday amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department on Tuesday.

The weather department on Monday also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra till July 27.

Last week, following incessant rainfall, a landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km away from Mumbai.

At least 26 people died after being trapped in the debris caused by the landslide, as per the National Disaster Response Force.

