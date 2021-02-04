Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Rape survivor woman cop dies by suicide
The woman cop, in her complaint to police, had alleged that the accused raped her on different occasions after promising marriage and later refused to marry her. The police said the woman was suffering from depression.
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:41 AM IST
A 47-year-old police constable, a widow who had lodged rape case against a public work department (PWD) engineer at Worli police station around a fortnight ago, has died by suicide in Pimpri Chinchwad area.

The deceased was attached to Pune rural police headquarters. Her husband, also a police constable, died by suicide four years ago.

According to Worli police, the woman had registered herself with an organisation in Pune that facilitated widow marriages and got the contact number of one Ajay Bansode, 53, a branch engineer in PWD. Bansode, who had introduced himself as a divorcee, allegedly promised to marry her.

In the complaint lodged on January 14, she had alleged that Bansode raped her on several occasions between September 2019 to December 22, 2020 at a house in Worli and two other places in Panvel. Later, the woman found out that Bansode’s divorce petition was pending adjudication.

“On January 26, the constable died by suicide in Pawana river. She has not left any suicide note. Her family members stated that she was under depression,” said Rangnath Unde, senior inspector, Sangvi police station, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

“Her family has no complaint of foul play. She was under depression, and so far we have not found anything to indicate that anyone incited her to take the step,” said investigation officer sub-inspector Kavita Rupnar.

