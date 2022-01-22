Mumbai records 3,568 new Covid-19 cases, daily tally down for 4th straight day

Mumbai continued a downward trend in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday with 3,568 cases reported, pushing the caseload to 1,032,283 according to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC's) bulletin. This is the fourth consecutive day that the fresh cases in Maharashtra's capital have been declining.

However, only 231 patients recuperated on Saturday and the total recoveries have climbed to 995,569. The toll is nearing 17,000 with 10 more deaths reported on Saturday.

The active cases in Mumbai currently stand at 17,497, the BMC's bulletin also showed. The overall recovery rate in the city is at 96%.

On Friday, Mumbai had reported 5,008 cases, 12 deaths and nearly 13,000 recoveries.

Authorities tested 49,895 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 137 less than that of Friday's.

From Monday, schools will reopen in Mumbai for all classes, including the pre-primary section in adherence with Covid-19 SOPs which will be issued by the BMC soon.

The decision comes after Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Thursday that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray gave consent to resume offline classes in schools across the state from January 24.

However, online classes will also continue for all students.

According to a notice issued by the BMC on Friday, parents who will be sending their children to schools will have to submit written consent to the school authorities. All students who are eligible for vaccination should take the jab before resuming online classes, the notice said.

Previously, schools had been closed in Mumbai for classes 1-9 till January 31 while students of classes 10-12 were allowed to continue their offline lectures as usual.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra also saw a slight reduction in its daily cases on Saturday at 46,393 and the caseload is over 7.4 million. More than 142,000 patients have died due to Covid-19 in the state so far and 7,040,618 have recovered.

