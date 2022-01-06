Mumbai records highest single-day Covid-19 spike: 4 wards of concern

Mumbai recorded 15,014 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the city’s highest-ever single-day spike. Before this, 11,206 fresh infections were reported on April 4, 2021, which was then the single-day highest case tally after the pandemic outbreak.

With these, Mumbai's tally of Covid-19 cases jumped to 8,33,628.

The overall growth rate of coronavirus disease cases in Mumbai is 0.78 per cent and the doubling rate of patients is 89 days.

Three deaths were also reported in Mumbai on Wednesday taking the tally to 16,384.

Dharavi, which was a Covid-19 hotspot last year, recorded 81 cases on Wednesday, which is also the highest since April 4, when the slum recorded 99 cases.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities have identified four wards where the spike in cases is particularly concerning. The four wards are: K/West, H/West, K/East and the D ward.

Out of the top four wards with the highest active cases, three, including Andheri (west), Andheri (east) and Bandra, are in the western suburbs, while one is in the island city.

In the K/West ward, which includes Andheri West, Juhu and Versova, the active cases have risen from 274 on December 31 to 4,564 on January 4, according to BMC data.

In H/West, which includes Bandra west, Khar and Santacruz, the active cases have gone up from 149 to 3,744 in the same period. In K/East, which includes Andheri East and parts of Jogeshwari, the active cases shot up from 170 to 2,606 between December 31 and January 4.

In D-ward, which includes Malabar Hills, Grant Road and Kemp’s Corner, the active cases went up from 149 to 2,558 in the same period.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said that the transmission rate is higher now than it was during first and second wave.

“More than 90 per cent of the cases are from high rises and many of the cases are spreading because of socialisation, house parties and indoor gatherings. For the time being, people should avoid mass gatherings and follow norms or else we will be compelled to bring out stricter measures,” he said.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that if the daily Covid-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 26,538 new cases, 8 deaths and 5,331 discharges on Wednesday.

