Mumbai records spike in temperatures, warmer conditions likely over next few days

Mumbai: The city recorded a perceptible spike in daytime temperatures on Sunday, with the afternoon’s maximum reading settling at 32.4 degrees Celsius as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) observatory at Santacruz. This was up from 31 degrees Celsius a day prior, and also marks Mumbai’s warmest day since January 5, when daytime temperature peaked at 31.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has earlier warned of warmer conditions soon after January 14. Sunday also marked the second consecutive day of ‘normal’ temperatures, after at least a week of below normal temperatures prevailing due to light, unseasonal rain in the city around January 10, followed by transport of cold air from north India, which is experiencing peak winter at the moment.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius for the next week, while the minimum temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius.

Sunday’s minimum stood at 19 degrees Celsius, up from 18.6 degrees Celsius the day prior. Minimum temperatures have remained at or above normal since January 13, IMD data shows. Officials have warned that the uptick in mercury will last till at least January 20, after which cooler conditions may set in again.

Officials attributed the rise in mercury to a scuttling of winds. “For the past week, winds were blowing either head on from the north or the north west, due to which there was a very cool period in Mumbai starting around January 10, when the morning temperature dipped to 13.2 degrees Celsius. However, on Sunday the prevailing direction of winds was from the north east, which brought warmer air. Also, skies were much clearer allowing for penetration of sunlight,” said an official with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

IMD official further explained, “Another western disturbance, of the sort that brought unseasonal rains to Mumbai earlier this month, is expected in around 10 days. So, there will be another steep dip in temperature sometime between January 24 and 26. Depending on the amount of rain or snow that the weather system deposits in the north, we could see a steep plunge in both day and nighttime temperatures.”