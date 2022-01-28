Mumbai records under 2K cases, bed vacancy at 92.4%

Mumbai For the fifth day in a row, Mumbai recorded under 2,000 Covid cases in a single day on Friday at 1,312 new infections. The drop in the cases has also resulted in a drop in the occupancy of hospital beds.

Of the 37,575 Covid beds available in Mumbai, 92.4% or 34,725 beds are vacant, and only 2,857 beds are occupied as of Friday.

Of the 1,519 ventilator beds, 66% or 1,012 are vacant, as 507 are occupied; of the 3,091 ICU beds, 74.2% or 2,296 beds are vacant, while 795 beds are occupied. There are a total of 12,059 oxygen beds, of which 90% or 10,855 are vacant, and 1,204 are occupied, according to information from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai presently has 14,344 active Covid cases.

Mumbai also reported 10 deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 16,591. Of the 1,312 cases reported on Friday, 192 patients needed to be hospitalised, and 41 of them needed oxygen beds.

The number of tests done by the civic body per day has been on the decline as authorities have pointed out that there is less demand for tests. For Friday, BMC conducted 27,720 Covid tests, and the positivity rate for the day has gone down to 4.7%, from the maximum recorded in Mumbai during the third wave, of around 28-29%.

Starting January 24, Mumbai has been recording under 2,000 cases per day, with 1,875 cases and 34,301 tests on January 24; 1,815 cases and 34,427 tests on January 25; 1,858 cases and 42,315 tests on January 26; and 1,384 cases and 42,572 tests on January 27.

Of the 10 Covid patients who died on Friday, eight had co-morbidities, nine patients were above the age of 60 years, and one patient was in the age group of 40 years to 60 years.

4,990 patients recovered from Covid on Friday, and the recovery rate in Mumbai is 97%. The growth rate of Covid cases in the past week has gone down to 0.27%, the doubling rate has gone up to 259 days. The growth rate is calculated taking into consideration the increase in Covid cases for the past seven days, and the doubling rate is the number of days taken for the present number of Covid cases to double.

“There are 20 sealed buildings in Mumbai at present, and no containment zones, which are chawls or slums,” according to the figures released by the civic body.