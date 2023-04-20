At 38.8 °C, heatwave-like condition grips city

Mumbai: The city on Wednesday reeled under a heatwave-like condition that saw the daytime temperature shoot up to five degrees above normal. While Mumbai saw a record power demand and supply of 3,893 MW, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) faced 347 MW load-shedding, with consumers in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Raigad suffering through a power outage for more than two hours. Thane, India - April 19, 2023: A woman riding pillion covers the head and face of her child in the sweltering afternoon heat as mercury rises higher in the city, in Thane, India, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius at Santacruz, which is representative of Mumbai. Humidity levels dropped sharply from 57 percent at 8.30 am to 32 percent at 5.30 pm. The maximum temperature at the weather station at the Thane-Belapur Industries Association was 42 degrees Celsius.

“As predicted, the heat wave was because of easterly winds over many parts of the state, including Konkan,” said K S Hosalikar, director, IMD Pune. “Lower-level easterly winds that are warm and dry are delaying the setting of the sea breeze, resulting in higher-than-normal temperatures. Therefore, the humidity levels also dropped. However, from tomorrow, maximum temperatures are expected to drop.”

Hosalikar added that IMD had only two weather stations in the city, and so there was a possibility that some locations in Mumbai could have recorded more than 38.8 degrees Celsius. “Therefore it is imperative that warnings and health advisories be issued to the public,” he said. “Citizens need to be informed so that they stay indoors during specific hours.”

Earlier in the day, there was a buzz that the state government was to issue a detailed government resolution (GR) banning public functions in open spaces from 12 pm to 5 pm. Women and child welfare minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha had also said that the GR would be in place till the heatwave abated. However, Lodha’s office later said that the minister had withdrawn the statement.

Mumbai city and the Mumbai suburban district area were supplied a record 3,893 MW of power on Wednesday. When contacted, the Tata Power spokesperson said there was no power outage in Mumbai. “Tata Power today played a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply to Mumbai, which recorded its all-time high peak demand of 3,893 MW. One of the 250-MW generation plants of another utility supplying to Mumbai was not available, leading to an acute shortage. Despite this challenge, Tata Power stepped up and used its fully available thermal and hydro generation to meet the city’s peak demand. The company also worked closely with MSLDC to handle transmission corridor constraints and averted possible load-shedding in Mumbai,” said Tata Power in a statement.

The spokesperson for the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (Mahatransco) said that load-shedding was done in the Thane and Raigad districts but not Mumbai. “On Wednesday, the 400-kilovolt Talegaon-Kharghar transmission line tripped at 1.55 pm and again at 2.52 pm. Line patrolling staff observed a fire under the transmission line near Kiwle village in Pune district. The 250-MW generation unit of Adani Electricity, Dahanu, was out of service as it tripped in the morning. Finally the transmission line was restored at 4.31 pm. This resulted in load-shedding of 347 MW in MMR,” said Mahatransco in its statement.

When contacted about the tripping of its 250-MW generation unit at Dahanu, an Adani Electricity spokesperson said, “Today’s transmission network tripping was a result of a fire below the transmission line of MSETCL. No consumers of Adani Electricity have faced any interruptions. In fact, today we served the season’s highest peak network demand of 2,042 MW in our area.”

Meanwhile, taking into account the temperature rise, the All Saints school at Bhiwandi declared a break for its 3,500-plus students from Thursday onwards. “The temperature on Wednesday was unbearable,” said Ganesh Arkar, administration in-charge. “Since our kids travel by bus, the heat is too much for them to handle. As suggested by a few worried parents, we have decided to advance the holidays as a precautionary measure. We were to remain open till April 24, but now there will be no school from April 20 till June 15.”

Inputs by Saurabha Kulshreshtha and Sajana Nambiar