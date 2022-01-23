Mumbai reports 2,550 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, lowest in last 3 weeks

Mumbai on Sunday reported 2,550 Covid-19 cases, the lowest in the last three weeks or 23 days. The city also saw a drop in the daily positivity rate to 5.54 percent, the lowest in the last three weeks. Besides, the hospitalisation rate dropped to 10.76 percent, down from 21 percent two weeks ago.

With the addition of fresh cases, Mumbai’s caseload mounted to 1,033,915 and the death toll climbed to 16,535 with 13 new deaths on Sunday.

According to the state health department data, the city’s recovery rate is 96 percent with 994,889 recoveries, while the mortality rate is 1.59 percent. There are 19,808 active Covid-19 cases in the city.

No case of Omicron variant was reported on Sunday and the tally remains at 1,099.

Of the total 37,741 beds in the city, 4,011 are occupied.

According to BMC data, 799,512 citizens are under home quarantine in the city and 24 buildings have been sealed in the city. There is no containment zone in Mumbai at present, BMC said.

BMC officials said that the number of cases has gone down owing to less simple testing over the weekend. On Sunday, 45,993 samples were tested, which is less than the average of around 50,000 to 52,000 tests during the week.

Despite a fall in cases and positivity rate, the BMC officials have warned of further spike if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed.

Meanwhile, the BMC is expected to release the results of genomic sequencing next week. In the last report, released on December 31, 2021, 56 percent of the over 200 samples were detected with the Omicron variant.