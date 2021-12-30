Mumbai reports 3,555 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far

Mumbai: Indicating the onset of the third wave, Mumbai on Thursday saw a massive jump in Covid-19 cases with 3,555 new numbers being reported. Mumbai also reported 190 cases of the Omicron variant on the same day, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the tally of Omicron positive patients in the city to 327.

Thursday’s cases are the highest figure since May 2 this year, when the city reported 3629 cases in a single day. On Wednesday, the city saw 2,445 new cases, and on Tuesday, the number was 1,333.

Despite the spike in cases, zero Covid-19 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Thursday, for the seventh time in December. The toll due to covid-19 remains at 16,275, with a case fatality rate of 2.1%.

Experts have attributed the spike in cases to the possible beginning of the third wave in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a senior civic official said, “Although officials have not declared this as the beginning of the third wave, however, all signs point towards it. Over 3000 cases in a single day indicate we are headed for a third wave.”

The officer also shared that the Omicron positives were from samples collected on December 22 and 23. He went on to add that about one-third of the detected Omicron positives on Thursday are not international travellers. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 141 Omicron positive patients from Mumbai do not have any international travel history. Of these, 89 are male, and 52 are female. 93 are fully vaccinated out of the 141, and three others have taken one dose; 7 are moderately symptomatic, 39 are mild symptomatic, and 95 are asymptomatic.

The highest number among the 141 Omicron patients (21) were reported from the K/West ward corresponding to the area of Andheri West, followed by the D ward (11), corresponding to the area of Malabar Hill; followed by 10 each in the F/North ward of Matunga, and H/West ward of Bandra West. Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a member of the state Covid-19 task force said, “The third wave has the potential to spread quickly. We should wait for genome sequencing results of the past week or so from Mumbai, to get a better understanding of the spread of the Omicron variant.”

Dharavi on Thursday reported 20 new covid-19 cases, also its highest single-day cases since May this year. It now has 61 active covid-19 cases. 87% of Mumbai’s 14,887 beds for covid-19 patients are vacant as of December 30, 90% of its 6676 oxygen beds are vacant, 82% of its 1965 ICU beds are vacant, and 80% of its 1,148 ventilator beds are vacant.

Maharashtra too, reported a massive number of Covid-19 patients with new 198 cases of the Omicron variant, taking the total number of cases reported so far in the state to 450. Of the Omicron patients reported in the state on Thursday, 190 are from Mumbai while Thane accounts for four. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities and Satara and Nanded districts have reported one patient each. Of these, just 30 have an international travel history. A total of 125 Omicron patients have been released so far after a negative RT-PCR test. As of Wednesday, Mumbai accounted for the highest caseload of active patients in the state (57.31%) followed by Pune (14.60 %), Thane (11.65%), Nashik (2.99%) and Ahmednagar (2.74%).