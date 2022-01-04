Mumbai reports 7.9K cases on Monday, difficult to predict quantum of surge in coming days says BMC

MUMBAI: In a continuation of the surge, Mumbai on Monday reported over 7,928 cases and a daily positivity rate of over 16%. The BMC however said that it is difficult to predict how far the surge will go on.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told Hindustan Times that it is difficult to predict the quantum of surge in the coming days. Currently, BMC is managing the hospitalisations, he said.

On Monday, the city reported over 7,928 cases taking the total tally to 806,359 and two deaths taking the death toll to 16,379. The city’s recovery rate is 93% with 750,136 recoveries and the mortality rate is 2.03%. The number of active cases in the city is 37,274.

Further, 90% of the cases detected on Monday are asymptomatic, 574 have been admitted to hospital, 71 have required oxygen beds, and the bed occupancy rate is 12%.

Dharavi, the city’s former Covid-19 hotspot, reported 41 cases taking the total to 7,398. Further, 40 new Omicron variant cases were reported in the city on Monday, according to state health department data.

As the number of cases has increased in the city, the number of citizens under home quarantine has also increased drastically, however bed occupancy has remained the same. From over 30,000 citizens under home quarantine more than 10 days ago, there are now more than 184,000 citizens under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, private hospitals in the city said that they are witnessing an increase in the hospitalisation rate as the number of cases rises. Dr Harish Chafle, senior consultant - pulmonology and critical care, Global Hospitals, said that the number of cases getting admitted is definitely increasing day by day and following the pattern that we experienced in the previous second wave of Covid-19. The only difference is that the patients are not as seriously ill as the previous ones were.