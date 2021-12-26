Mumbai reports 896 cases, highest in 6 months

Mumbai Mumbai reported 896 Covid cases, the highest in the last six months with 27 new Omicron cases, the highest till now on Sunday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) is expecting a further surge in the number of cases in the coming days.

On Sunday, the city reported 896 cases, taking the toll to 7,70,910, followed by two deaths taking the toll to 16,370. The recovery rate is 96% with 7,47,683 recoveries and the mortality rate is at 2.12%. There are 4,295 active cases in the city.

Further, a total of 73 Omicron cases have been reported in the city so far. The BMC has decided to send samples regularly till December 31 for genome sequencing to detect whether Omicron is the reason behind the spike. In a recent genome sequencing result, around 2% of the samples tested positive for Omicron.

Anticipating a spike, the BMC has already banned New year celebrations in the city and has also introduced a cap of 100 people at weddings in close environment and 250 people or 25%, whichever is lesser, for open lawns and grounds.

Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner of the BMC, said, “The surge is expected to be reported in the upcoming few days. However, we do not need to panic and just need to stay vigilant. If citizens have even the slightest symptom, they should get tested. Currently, around 88% of the cases are asymptomatic.”

He further added, “There is definitely a surge in the number of cases being reported daily. This has resulted in an increase in the daily positivity rate. Whether the spike is due to Omicron or not, is something that we can conclude after the next two weeks. The nature of surge is such that only 12% require hospitalisation and even they don’t have major symptoms, and hence we will be able to handle the situation better.”

Further, as the daily positivity rate in the city touched 2.48%, the data has revealed that the first 24 days of December reported 26% more cases when compared to that same period of November.

In December, 6,973 cases have been reported till December 24, whereas, in the same time of November, 5,513 cases were reported.

The testing has also increased by 21% in first 24 days of December compared to that of November. According to data, in December’s first 24 days, the city conducted 9,46,500 tests compared to 7,04,500 during the same period in November.

According to BMC officials, they have ramped up testing considering the spike in the positivity rate. Owing to this, they have been conducting around 40,000 to 45,000 tests on average daily in December.

Meanwhile, deaths in the city have gone down substantially from 68 deaths in November to 27 in December. In the last two months, the city has reported zero deaths over six times, indicating that mortality rate has been going down.