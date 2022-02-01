Mumbai reports less than 1K cases first time in third wave

Mumbai Mumbai saw less than 1,000 Covid infections on Monday for the first time since the third wave. In the past 24 hours, the city reported 960 fresh infections and 11 deaths.

This took the overall case tally to 10,45,672 and toll to 16,623.

Earlier on December 26, the city reported 896 positive cases, which was also the last time when Mumbai saw less than 1,000 cases in a day before the third wave.

With 45,618 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai dipped further down to 2.1 per cent on Monday. Earlier, on Sunday (January 30), the TPR was around 2.5 per cent and on Saturday (January 29) the TPR stood at 3.6 per cent. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data on Monday also showed that 2,215 of the 37,576 beds are presently occupied in Mumbai.

Experts affirmed that the downward trend in Mumbai has been continuous while at the same time, they also echoed a note of caution stating that the authorities will need to keep a watch on the pattern of cases for the next two weeks.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in the BMC said that by mid-February, the TPR of Mumbai will fall further.

“Both the TPR and mortality rate has fallen steadily over the last two weeks. At present, the mortality rate is around 1 per cent and we are anticipating that it will fall further by middle of February,” Kakani said.

“At present, more than 90 per cent of the hospital beds are empty. When the third was at peak, only 25 per cent of the beds were occupied. The vaccination rate in Mumbai has been high which has helped in tackling the third wave of the pandemic,” said Kakani.

The positivity rate stood at 11.94 per cent on Monday, as there were 1,26,761 tests conducted.

Dr Ishwar Gilada. secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said that the falling figures indicate that the peak of the third wave is over. “We have both a highly vaccinated population and many people have developed antibodies due to past infection. This has now resulted in a decline of the cases,” said Dr Gilada. “However, citizens should not let their guards down and various regulations like masks and social distance should be strictly followed,” he added.

His view was shared by Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director at Masina Hospital at Byculla, Mumbai, who said that the number of hospitalisations has gone down drastically. “We currently have just six patients of the total 90 beds. We had 60 patients a month back during the peak of the third wave,” said Dr Mehra. “We may even close down this ward next week in view of the decline of the patients,” he added.

“The state and local authorities may take a call on relaxing a few restrictions this week which is why the next two weeks will be important for us to study the pattern,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Covid task force.

Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the national and state Covid task force said, “In Mumbai, there is a downward trend, but in many other districts like Pune, Aurangabad and Nashik cases are still rising. Being the capital of the state, Mumbai is the epicentre of migration and reverse migration, therefore, we cannot become complacent and will have to continue to be vigilant.”

A total of 91 Omicron cases were reported in Maharashtra on Monday. 18 are from Nagpur, 11 each from Aurangabad, Raigad and Navi Mumbai, eight each from Mumbai and Thane, five each from Sindhudurg and Satara, four each from Amravati, Pune urban and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and one each from Yavatmal and rural Pune. To date, a total of 3,221 patients infected with the Omicron strain have been reported in the state, of which 1,682 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

The total number of cases in the state has now reached 77,21,109.

Mumbai recorded 960 new cases with 11 death with its total tally of cases to 10,45,672. The total number of deaths in Mumbai has now reached 16,623.

The active cases have now reached 2,07,350 with Pune leading with 62,365 followed by Thane with 15,254 and Mumbai with 9900.

The death toll has now reached 1,42,611 with Pune again leading with 19,974 deaths followed by Mumbai with 16,623 patients and Thane with 11,740.