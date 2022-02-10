Mumbai reports less than 500 Covid-19 cases for third day

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Mumbai continued to stay below 2% on Wednesday as the city recorded less than 500 new Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day.

Mumbai saw 441 fresh infections, taking the case tally to 10,51,699, while nine deaths pushed the toll to 16,676.

As many as 37,800 tests were conducted and the TPR stood at 1.16%. On Tuesday, the TPR was 1.29% and on Monday, it was 1.19%.

“At present, we are in a situation where the actual numbers should not matter anymore. The downward trend is there and it is consistent. Also similar to the last two waves, it is quite unlikely that Mumbai will have a thick tail this year because more than 90% of residents are fully vaccinated,” Dr. Shashank Joshi, member of state Covid-19 task force, said.

Dr. Joshi also said the decline in cases in the third wave is faster than that during the earlier two waves. “Our primary focus should be to treat the vulnerable population so that we can bring down the mortality rate further,” he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said the daily case pattern in the city has seen a change. According to the civic body dashboard, there are no sealed buildings and containment zones.

“When the third wave peaked, most of the cases were reported in clusters from joint families living in housing societies. But now, the density of the cases has fallen as the third wave started to recede. Currently, there are only one or two cases reported from a building while earlier the number was much more,” said Vaqar Javeed, assistant municipal commissioner.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC, said the cases that are being reported now are scattered. “The trend of spread is downwards. However, the graph fluctuates at times. This is a common pattern that we have also seen in the previous two waves,” he said.

Of the total cases reported on Wednesday, 376 patients or 85% are asymptomatic and 1,268 (3.4%) of the total 36,991 beds are currently occupied. There are 4,096 active patients in Mumbai and the recovery rate stands at 98%.