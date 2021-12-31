Mumbai reports over 5k cases

Mumbai Continuing the surge, Mumbai on Friday reported over 5,000 cases, a surge similar to that being reported during the second wave. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement on Friday said that its seventh phase of genome sequencing results have revealed that 55% of the total 282 samples it tested had Omicron variant, followed by 32% Delta derivative and 12% Delta variant.

In a statement, the BMC said, “Out of the total 282 samples, 13% were patients of Delta variant, 32% of Delta derivatives and 55% of Omicron variant. Out of 282 Omicron variants, only 17 patients had to be hospitalized.”

The BMC statement added, “The age-wise classification of these 282 patients is 16% between the age group of 0 to 20 years, 35% in 21 to 40 years of age group, 28% between 41 to 60 years of age group, 19% between 61 to 80 years and 1 per cent 81 to 100 years.”

On Friday, the city reported 5,428 cases taking the tally to 784,459 cases. The last time Mumbai reported this high a number was in April 2021. Further, one death took the toll to 16,376 deaths. The city’s recovery rate is 95% with 749,077 recoveries and the mortality rate is 2.08%. The city has 16,441 active cases.

Dharavi, the city’s former hotspot, reported 34 cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 7,273. Further, no new Omicron variant cases were reported in the city. Till now, 327 cases of Omicron variant have been detected, however, not all are of those residing in Mumbai.

As the number of cases increased in the city, the number of citizens under home quarantine also increased drastically, however, bed occupancy remained the same. From over 30,000 citizens under home quarantine before 10 days ago, now more than 80,000 citizens are under home quarantine. The bed occupancy rate has remained 2.57%, indicating that over 96% of the beds are available in the city.

Meanwhile, Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of Maharashtra’s Covid task force, took to Twitter and said, “Today mostly have mild disease, no load on hospitals as of now but we need to be responsible, double mask and vaccinate.”

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a clarification issued on Friday said that restaurants, gyms, spas, cinema halls, and theatres will continue to operate at 50% capacity as per their license permission. This comes a day after restaurant and hotel owners complained of different timings being followed by Mumbai Police in different areas. The BMC clarified that liquor and wine shops can remain open till 11.30 pm and restaurants and bars till 1.30 pm.

Further, the BMC in the statement on Friday said that 4,223 patients who tested positive on Friday were asymptomatic and 497 patients were hospitalized on Friday. Further, the bed occupancy rate is 7.8%, as of Friday.