Mumbai reports positivity rate of 1% after 56 days

Out of the 429 cases, 356 or 83% are asymptomatic, 71 patients needed hospitalisation, of which 20 needed oxygen beds. Presently, 3.2% of the 36,977 available hospital beds are vacant.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByEeshanpriya M S

Mumbai: The daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have seen a steady drop over the past seven days, which will take the overall situation of infections in the city to December 21, before the third wave. Moreover, on Thursday, Mumbai’s positivity rate dropped to 1.05%, for the first time in almost two months. On Thursday, Mumbai reported 429 new Covid-19 cases, and two deaths. BMC conducted 40,682 tests for Monday, which takes the positivity rate for the day to 1.05%.

Mumbai had on Wednesday reported 441 Covid-19 cases, 447 on Tuesday, 356 on Monday, 536 on Sunday. With another week before the number of cases flatline, civic authorities say further restrictions can be eased, after studying the situation. As much of Covid-19 restrictions have been withdrawn, what remains is allowing restaurants, gymnasiums, salons, spas, and multiplexes, to operate at more than 50% of their spatial capacity.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Thursday, “Ever since Mumbai’s Covid positivity rate increased to touch 1% on December 21, 2021, today [Thursday] after 56 days, the positivity is back to 1 % again. In the third wave, Mumbai had 285,000 cumulative Covid-19 positive cases (even higher if we add self-testing at home) and an average of 5.5 deaths per day during 56 days of the third wave, because there are 312 deaths due to covid-19 reported in 56 days.”

Chahal said, “This is one of the lowest single digit mortality rates in the third wave for any comparable city at national or international level,” while urging Mumbaiites to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, and wear masks in public places.

According to Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s public health department, will re-examine restrictions imposed in the city due to Covid-19, if the trend of low cases continues for another couple of weeks. On Wednesday, Kakani said, “Most restrictions due to Covid-19 are eased. What remains now is allowing restaurants, offices, gyms, spas, and ceremonies such as weddings, to operate at netter capacity.”

Out of the 429 cases, 356 or 83% are asymptomatic, 71 patients needed hospitalisation, of which 20 needed oxygen beds. Presently, 3.2% of the 36,977 available hospital beds are vacant.

