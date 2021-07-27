Mumbai resident among nine killed in Himachal landslide

A Mumbai resident is among the nine people who were killed in a landslide at Sangla-Chitkul area in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The tourists were killed when a boulder fell on their tempo during a landslide on Sunday afternoon, said Kinnaur police. The police said among two of the 11 travellers survived as they were thrown out of the vehicle when it turned turtle.

“Eleven people were travelling and were to visit Spiti Valley and Kalpa, a small village in the Sutlej River Valley. When they reached Chitkula and were travelling towards Sangla, a boulder fell on their vehicle due to landslide and the vehicle was thrown 300 metres into a deep valley,” said Mohan Thakur, station house officer, Sangla police station.

The body of the city resident, Kumar Ulhas Vedpathak, 37, is set to be brought to the city on Tuesday, which is also his birthday, but his relatives are still struggling with the process. Kumar’s mother Kamini, his wife Aarti, his 11-year-old daughter Yashika and six-year-old daughter Stuti have still not been told about is death.

“Vedpathak, a resident of Mumbai’s Girgaum, died on the spot,” said Thakur. “We are taking his body to New Delhi, Himachal Bhavan. The family can collect his body from there,” said Thakur.

“Kumar, a Girgaum resident, was a well-known vastu consultant and used to guide several clients in India. He used to visits all over India and was a frequent flyer. He also took online classes on vastu,” said his cousin Milind Vedpathak.

The family is now taking help of a cousin from New Delhi to bring his body back. “We are trying to fly the body to Mumbai by Tuesday morning,” said a neighbour of the Vedpathaks.

“Tomorrow when we bring his body back to Mumbai it will be his birthday. He used to celebrate it in a lavish way,” said his neighbour who did not wish to be named.

“He was a joyous person. I just came to know him during the trip. We were having a great time. It was a very sudden incident. I was thrown out of the vehicle and survived. He was not that fortunate,” said Navin Upadhyay, a Mohali resident who survived the accident.

The trip was arranged by a Delhi-based tour operator and people from Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra were among the travellers.

A video of the landslide has gone viral, in which huge boulders and stones are seen coming down from mountains towards Sangla Valley and even breaking a bridge.