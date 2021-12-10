Mumbai: Third case of Omicron detected in Dharavi, India tally touches 26

Third case of Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease was detected in Mumbai on Friday. With this, the total count of Omicron cases in the country’s financial capital touched three, while the nationwide tally stood at 26.

A 49-year-old Dharavi resident who returned from Tanzania on December 4 was found infected with the highly contagious strain of the virus that was detected late last month in South Africa. Civic body officials said the patient is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and asymptomatic.

The sample of the patient was collected at the Mumbai airport which later came out to be positive. After which, his sample was sent for genome sequencing at Kasturba Hospital in the city where it came positive for Omicron. Two of his high-risk contacts have tested negative for the virus so far.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) admitted the patient at Seven Hills Hospital.

Earlier in the day, two more cases of Omicron were confirmed in Gujarat's Jamnagar after two contacts of a foreign returnee, who was the first Omicron case in the state, tested positive.

In Mumbai, the first two patients of Omicron who tested positive earlier this week had been vaccinated with Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and had shown no symptoms.

They were a 37-year-old man who arrived from South Africa and his 36-year-old friend who landed from the United States.

(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)

