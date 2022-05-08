Mumbai to get ‘Democracy Square’ near Azad Maidan

Mumbai: The city is set to get a ‘Democracy Square’ with a unique ‘Kinetic structure’ installation at a traffic island near Azad Maidan off MG Road in South Mumbai. The project, aimed at representing the Indian democracy, will be undertaken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) planning department.

The cost of the installation is estimated to be around ₹50,000, according to the tender document. The installation will be funded by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s local area development funds.

“The idea was conceptualised by the chief minister and its aim is to honour our democracy. We wanted to make the structure a way that can aptly capture this concept. Also, it will be a place where citizens can spend time with family and friends,” said a senior civic official in charge of the project.

According to the official, CM Thackeray wanted a unique concept as opposed to another statue or mural installation.

“We researched many structures installed in cities across the world, and then designed our own. This structure moves along with the wind, and each part moves separately in its own direction, due to the nature and build of the structure,” he said, adding that the final design of the installation is yet to be prepared.

The BMC last month floated tenders for a consultant to conceptualise, design and install the structure.

According to the bid document, the structure is likely to be about 5 metres tall.

BMC will also do landscaping of the surrounding area with shrubs, flowering bushes, and a pathway to make a viewing deck similar to Fort’s popular selfie point. It will also install railings and heritage lights and make seating arrangements for tourists.