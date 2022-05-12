Mumbai to get single planning authority headed by mayor: Aaditya Thackeray
MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is holding deliberations to set up a single planning authority headed by an ‘empowered’ mayor for Mumbai, state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday. Thackeray, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs, said the proposed authority could be set up over the next one year.
The minister underlined that the implementation of projects will remain with the existing agencies such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).
Thackeray was speaking at an International Conference on Climate Crisis 2.0 - Mobilising Finance for Coastal Cities, jointly organised by Mumbai First, Government of Maharashtra, European Union and the Consulate of Netherlands at a Mumbai hotel.
Speaking at the conference, Thackeray said on Thursday, “Climate action is not only for 2040, or 2070, it is for today. One of the ways to move further for Mumbai, is to create a single planning authority. In Mumbai, where we have multiple planning agencies and 42 utilities, we are actively working towards having a single planning agency, and an empowered mayor to head it. That is very crucial, that such a body is headed by an elected representative, rather than a CEO. Hopefully this will happen within the year, as process and deliberation is going on.”
“Now that the state and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are aligned, we have found it easier to meet timelines related to infrastructure projects,” Thackeray said, adding that the government has made it a point to have weekly meetings of all agencies working in Mumbai on Wednesday to coordinate and interact. This has brought down planning and coordination time from 6 to 7 months to 1.5 to 2 months.
Thackeray said, “To repair one footpath or one single road in Mumbai, there are 42 utilities, and coordination is required for each one, and 16 agencies have to be on board for planning and permissions. This needs to be managed more efficiently.”
In an oblique swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thackeray said, “The political environment is polluted now, and we are debating whether what was done in history is right or wrong, and who was right or wrong. The real issues are unemployment, creating jobs, climate change and water. In Maharashtra, we have opened debate on these issues and active deliberations at the policy level are going on.”
-
BJP committed to give representation to OBCs: CM Bommai on BBMP polls
After a stir caused by the Supreme Court's order on Tuesday that all states and union territories must conduct their respective local body elections in two weeks' time, the Karnataka state government also woke up and pledged to abide by the ruling. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah then chipped in and urged Bommai to formulate political reservation for OBCs on the basis of the Socio-Educational and Economic Survey done in the state.
-
4 men allegedly strip Dalit woman in Shivamogga
BENGALURU: A Dalit woman was allegedly stripped in a public place by four men in Shivamogga district's Araga village on Monday, senior police officers said on Thursday. The district police have registered a case against four men based on the woman's complaint and a special team has been formed to track down the assaulters. Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra hails from Araga village and the Thirthahalli police are investigating the case.
-
Pattandur Agrahara Lake: BBMP books activist over social media campaign
In an unexpected development, the 'Save Pattandur Agrahara Lake' social media campaign took a dark turn after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) filed a complaint at the Whitefield police station last week against the president of Whitefield's Residential Welfare Association, Sandeep Anirudhan. Anirudhan is a lake activist who launched the online campaign to save the Pattandur Agrahara lake in Whitefield after construction of a road began in its buffer zone in 2017.
-
Watch: AAP's Amanatullah Khan protesting MCD's anti-encroachment drive detained
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters, who were protesting against an anti-encroachment drive in south Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, were detained on Thursday. Initial reports suggest police are clearing the area. Delhi saw an anti-encroachment drive in several parts yet again earlier in the day, days after bulldozers reached the Shaheen Bagh area - once an epicentre of protests against the citizenship law or CAA.
-
Varanasi court orders completion of Gyanvapi mosque survey and report by May 17
A Varanasi court on Thursday ordered the completion of the Gyanvapi mosque survey and the presentation of report by May 17. “The court has ordered complete survey and present a detailed report on May 17, the next date of hearing in the case,” the lawyer of one of the petitioners, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said. The survey is likely to begin day after tomorrow, the court said.
