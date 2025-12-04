Mumbai to witness high tide of 4.96 metres today, BMC advises people to stay away from seashore. Check timings

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged people to stay away from the city’s seafront on Thursday due to a high tide expected to reach 4.96 metres. Residents are advised to exercise caution, especially near low-lying areas along the coast.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

According to the civic body, Mumbai will witness a high tide of 4.96 metres at 11.52 pm on Thursday. Residents are advised to exercise caution, especially near low-lying areas along the coast.

The BMC has also issued warnings for the period between 4 and 7 December, when high tides exceeding four metres are forecast.

The civic body have highlighted the need for extra care near popular public spots such as Chaitya Bhoomi and Shivaji Park on 6 December. Thousands of people gather at Chaitya Bhoomi every year to pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary. Ambedkar’s last rites were conducted at the site in 1956.

The civic body has requested all visitors to avoid venturing too close to the seashore to prevent accidents during the high tide.

Mumbai weather

Mumbai is expected to experience clear skies over the coming days, with no weather warnings reported. On December 4, the temperature is forecast to range between 34 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels at 0 per cent, under clear skies.

The weather remains stable on 5 December, with maximum and minimum temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively, accompanied by similar humidity levels and clear conditions throughout the day. On December 6, temperatures are predicted to be slightly cooler, ranging from 33 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius, while the skies remain clear and humidity continues at 0 per cent.

The trend continues on December 7, with temperatures between 33 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, clear skies, and no warnings. On December 8, the city can expect temperatures to remain steady at 33 degrees Celsius as the maximum and 19 degrees Celsius as the minimum, with clear skies persisting and humidity at 0 per cent. Finally, on December 9, the weather remains consistent, with a high of 33 degrees Celsius and a low of 19 degrees Celsius, clear skies, and stable humidity levels. Overall, residents can anticipate sunny and dry conditions throughout this period.