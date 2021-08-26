Mumbai univ 2nd merit list out: Popular colleges, courses witness 1-3% points drop in cut-offs

Blame it on the bloated marks awarded to Class 12 students this year or the fear among students of being left without a seat, several city colleges witnessed a slight drop of 1-3 percentage points in cut-offs.

In some cases, college only had a handful of vacant seats left to offer in the second merit list, ensuring that the cut-off dipped not even by a single per cent point. While in other cases, colleges had no second list to announce for popular courses.

“All the open category seats were allotted in the first merit list itself, and with no withdrawal of admissions, we had no seat left to allot in the second merit list on Wednesday,” said Rajendra Shinde, principal of St Xavier’s College. The FYBA course of the institute has been a popular destination for students for many years now. Last year too, the college could manage only a single general merit list for the same course.

While the college said it was helpless, students were dejected with this news.

“When I saw the first merit list for the FYBA course at St Xavier’s end at 99.17% for students from other boards, I had no hope for the cut-offs to drop much in the second list. Still, many of us were shocked to find out that all seats were taken in the first list itself, leaving us with no hope of getting into the college anymore,” said Anusha Pandya, who scored 96% in her Class 12 exams and was hoping to bag a seat in St Xavier’s. She, however, has been allotted a seat in another top college, which was second on her preference list.

At RA Podar College in Matunga, the second list for the FYBCom course ended at 95.7% less than a per cent point lower than the first merit list. Even the BMS course, across streams, dropped by a per cent point in the second list. At Ramnarain Ruia College as well, the FYBA list dropped only by a per cent point. “It is a popular course among students these days and I feel the fear of the pandemic and fierce competition this year, students aren’t withdrawing admissions as easily as they did earlier, leaving maximum seats taken in the first round itself,” said Anushree Lokur, principal of the college.

At Narsee Monjee College, the cutoffs for FYBCom, BCom in Financial Management (BFM) and BCom in Accounting and Finance (BFM) dropped by a percentage point or less, compared to the first merit list. Similarly, at Mithibai College, cutoffs for FYBA and FYBCom dropped less than one percentage point.

In the first merit list announced last week, several colleges witnessed an 8-10% point increase compared to last year and most attributed the hike to high Class 12 marks across boards.

Rising Covid-19 cases forced most school education boards to scrap Class 12 board exams this year and instead promote students based on their performance in Class 10, 11 and 12 following a 30:30:40 formula. This pushed the overall performance of students from all boards—while CBSE and ISC schools witnessed a hike in the number of students scoring 90% and 95% in their batches, the state board witnessed a 12-fold rise in the number of students scoring 90% and above this year, including 46 students who scored a perfect 100% in HSC this year.