Mumbai: Vasai Road to get 2 platforms to boost connect to South India
To boost Maharashtra’s railway connectivity with South India, Western Railway (WR) is planning to construct platforms for outstation trains at Vasai Road railway station.
WR is contemplating construction of two platforms for outstation trains at the Vasai Road railway yard. The land required for these has been identified and surveyed by senior WR officials. The decision to construct these platforms is in response to demands of passengers residing in Vasai and Palghar district, who have asked for train connectivity with southern India. It will also decongest the presently-saturated outstation terminuses at Bandra and Mumbai Central.
The land where these platforms presently deals with transportation of freight materials and will be made available to WR after the construction of the dedicated freight corridor (DFC), scheduled to be completed in 2022. East to west connectivity at the Vasai Road railway station will also be provided by the WR.
“We have surveyed the area and identified the construction work that will be required for the operation of outstation trains towards south India. There has been a long demand for operating trains from WR towards Hyderabad and other prominent cities.” said a senior WR official.
The platforms will be connected to the suburban railway stations as WR is also looking to operate local trains between Vasai and Panvel from the outstation platforms. However, the project requires approval from the Indian Railways and may be sent to the railway ministry later this year, following approvals from WR.
Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is also working on a project of operating local trains between Vasai and Panvel railway stations and has proposed the construction of 11 new railway stations between the two stations. Apart from the construction of new railway stations, other proposals include making changes in the present railway stations, increasing the height of AC and changing the present signalling equipment.
Railway expert and retired member of the Railway board Subodh Jain said operating outstation trains from Vasai could be a challenge. “Operating outstation trains from Vasai Road could be cumbersome and difficult as the train links would be from Vasai- Diva-Panvel. A full-fledged terminal would be much more helpful.” said Jain, who has previously served as chief administrative officer of WR’s construction department and general manager of CR.
Passenger associations have welcomed the proposed platforms. “It is very difficult for people residing in Vasai, Mira Road to travel all the way to Dadar or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to board a train to South India. We have been demanding the operation of trains for a long time. This is a welcome move.” said Subash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.
WR had first proposed the construction of a terminus at Vasai Road in 2013, when the plan did not materialise. The project was proposed again in 2017. In 2018, WR announced plans of constructing an outstation terminal at Vasai Road railway station. Construction of the terminal requires private and government land. The proposed new terminus would have four platforms, three stabling lines for outstation trains, and a new terminus building. The project was originally scheduled to be completed by 2023.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor: NHSRCL starts aerial survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple held guilty of minor’s sexual assault move Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees 15K new Covid cases in a day, after 162 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mansukh Hiran death: ATS recreates crime scene at Thane creek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC raps agencies over progress in Dabholkar and Pansare murder cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Mumbai’s vaccination centres, long wait tires senior citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 year of Covid: 6,099 civic staffers infected; 197 died in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 2 years on, DGCA yet to decide on resuming Boeing 737 MAX ops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM announces a memorial at August Kranti Maidan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, her team booked for copyright violation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conclude investigations in Pansare, Dabholkar murders: Bombay HC asks CBI, cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medical admissions: Bombay HC upholds requirement of domicile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani’s mobile, other articles still not produced before court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist moves HC supporting Mumbai Metro car shed at Kanjurmarg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: No ST candidate hired as asst professor since 2009 at IIT-B, states RTI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox