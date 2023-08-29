Mumbai: The next time you hear “Iss route ki sabhi linein vyast hai”, or, “Agla station Saki Naka,” know that it could be the voice of AI (artificial intelligence) and not a human voice. Before actors and screenwriters, voice artists organise to take on AI

Last Thursday over a 100 of Mumbai’s top voiceover artists met at a banquet hall located inside a mall in Andheri to discuss a grim future where AI-generated voices may potentially eat into their livelihood.

“Voicing includes corporate VOs (voiceovers), IVRs (Interactive Voice Responses), and audiobooks. These things require a staccato, plain, or flat voice. Already, some artists are saying they have lost work because AI has come into play. It’s a sign of things to come. First, it will be the audiobooks and IVRs, and then slowly, it will get into dubbing as well, once the technology improves,” says one of the attendees and top dubbing artist Shiv Kanungo. His work includes dubbing for actor Rajkummar Rao in English for films such as ‘Monica, O My Darling’ and ‘Ludo’.Kanungo is part of the 1000 member-strong Association of Voice Artists (AVA) in Mumbai which organised the meeting.

“There are several fears with respect to AI. Are people going to lose not only their livelihood, but also the exclusive right to their own voice? Can somebody misuse it without our knowledge? Are we going to be replaced by AI? Some of our members were wondering if it was possible to stop AI’s march in our field. While you can’t stop technological evolution what we do need to understand is how it will affect us and how we can safeguard ourselves,” says another voice artist, Mona Shetty who was one of the speakers on Thursday and who is also president at Sound & Vision, one of India’s largest dubbing and voice companies.

With the rise of OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, Zee5, and others, dubbing artists have seen an exponential demand for their services. In 2021, it was reported that Netflix dubbed 5 million minutes of programming in nearly 34 languages. Earlier, voice artists were hired to dub English content into Indian languages. But increasingly, the reverse trend has been on the rise (‘RRR’ was on Netflix’s global Top 10 for 18 weeks; the platform’s recent release ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ has been “a raging hit in Latin America”). Dubbing for Korean, Japanese and Spanish dramas in local languages also forms a sizeable chunk of their workload today.

“When I joined dubbing in 2016, there were only four or five avenues to tap,” says Kanungo, “but, with the influx of OTT, as well as Indian superstars dubbing Hollywood films such as ‘Jungle Book’, ‘Lion King’, and ‘Captain America: Civil War’, the interest in dubbing has increased.” Shetty adds, “Work has been doubling every year since streaming started in 2017.”

‘Leave AI to sci-fi’

The fears of these voice artists are not exaggerated. Hollywood unions too are on strike at present over two key demands: an increase in pay and control over how AI will be used by studios in the future. “People have already started using ChatGPT as a framework for their stories,” says Kanungo. “AI getting fully automated and being used to write scripts is possible in the next four or five years though in India that might take 10 years.” So, considering that this is still 10 years away, by his own admission, what was the impetus for last week’s meeting? “Some vendors have been approached by different clients to sample AI voices,” he says. “We wanted to serve this as a cautionary tale to our members.”

“There are clients who do voice synthesis and record multiple voices in different languages. They want to create a large bank of voices with different textures, accents, voice modulations, and expressions. So, tomorrow if you go on an AI platform, they will have 50 million voices to choose from. Those are our voices. There are clients who do voice morphing. They will ask you to record maybe a guide track in which an entire show or film could be done with one or two voices: one male, one female. So, two people could potentially do the job of a 100 people,” elaborates Shetty.

Unfortunately, many artists have already signed contracts in which clients have exclusive ownership of their work. “This is a legal loophole because they can exploit it in any way they want,” says Shetty. “We need laws in place so that there isn’t any identity theft or copyright violation of any kind. And, that was one of the main things we discussed at the conference.”