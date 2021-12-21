Mumbai wakes up to its coldest morning of the season

Mumbai At 18.6 degrees Celsius, Mumbai woke up to its coldest morning of the season on Tuesday. Down from 19.2 degrees Celsius, a day prior. The city’s lowest minimum temperature of the month was recorded on December 14, when the mercury dipped to 18.9 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum in November stood at 19.8 degrees.

Officials, however, said that prevailing temperatures are still warmer than usual in the city. Meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional forecasting centre in Mumbai informed, “Minimum temperature on Tuesday was still one degree more than normal. It has been a warmer December overall this year. Now that proper cold wave conditions have set in the north and central India, we will see cooler temperatures in Mumbai as well.”

Mumbai’s lowest minimum temperature recorded in December 2020 was 15 degrees Celsius, on the 29th of the month. As per IMD’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, the minimum nighttime temperature over the next week is expected to fall further, to about 18 degrees Celsius by December 25. The daytime maximum temperature is also expected to fall, touching 31 degrees Celsius around the same time. This may be followed by slight warming before the month ends, as cold wave-like conditions in central India abate.

The city’s air quality index (AQI), meanwhile, remained in the ‘poor’ category at 262, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)’s network of monitoring stations. Officials cautioned that pollution levels will spike again as temperatures fall. “It is unlikely that the AQI will show sustained improvement for the next couple of weeks. Strong winds may result in temporary relief, but as the northerly winds bring down the temperature there will be more fog, and accumulation of pollutants particularly during the early morning hours,” explained Dr Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.