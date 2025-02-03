Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 3, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 03, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on February 3, 2025 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on February 3, 2025, is 26.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 26.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.

Mumbai weather update on February 03, 2025
Mumbai weather update on February 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.38 °C and 25.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 4, 202526.19Scattered clouds
February 5, 202525.17Broken clouds
February 6, 202525.93Few clouds
February 7, 202526.23Sky is clear
February 8, 202526.38Sky is clear
February 9, 202526.56Sky is clear
February 10, 202526.75Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.19 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata26.91 °C Few clouds
Chennai26.94 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru28.01 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad28.25 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad27.02 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi21.84 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
