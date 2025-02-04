Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 4, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 04, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on February 4, 2025 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on February 4, 2025, is 25.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 25.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.

Mumbai weather update on February 04, 2025
Mumbai weather update on February 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.01 °C and 26.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 5, 202525.50Broken clouds
February 6, 202525.59Sky is clear
February 7, 202526.27Sky is clear
February 8, 202527.64Sky is clear
February 9, 202527.37Sky is clear
February 10, 202527.08Sky is clear
February 11, 202526.45Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.5 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata25.12 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.5 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.95 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.64 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad26.69 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.2 °C Overcast clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.


