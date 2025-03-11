Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.76 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on March 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 11, 2025, is 31.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.76 °C and 31.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.19 °C and 31.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.76 °C and 31.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 12, 2025
|31.33
|Sky is clear
|March 13, 2025
|30.89
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|28.14
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|29.66
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|28.38
|Sky is clear
|March 17, 2025
|28.20
|Scattered clouds
|March 18, 2025
|28.38
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025
