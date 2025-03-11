Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.76 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 11, 2025 07:03 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on March 11, 2025 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 11, 2025, is 31.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.76 °C and 31.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.

Mumbai weather update on March 11, 2025
Mumbai weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.19 °C and 31.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.76 °C and 31.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 12, 202531.33Sky is clear
March 13, 202530.89Sky is clear
March 14, 202528.14Sky is clear
March 15, 202529.66Sky is clear
March 16, 202528.38Sky is clear
March 17, 202528.20Scattered clouds
March 18, 202528.38Few clouds


Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.33 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata30.87 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.82 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru29.03 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.3 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad37.22 °C Few clouds
Delhi31.42 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
