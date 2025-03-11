Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.76 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 11, 2025, is 31.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.76 °C and 31.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:47 PM. Mumbai weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.19 °C and 31.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.76 °C and 31.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 12, 2025 31.33 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 30.89 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 28.14 Sky is clear March 15, 2025 29.66 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 28.38 Sky is clear March 17, 2025 28.20 Scattered clouds March 18, 2025 28.38 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.82 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 29.03 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.3 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.22 °C Few clouds Delhi 31.42 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.