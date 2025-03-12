Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.48 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 12, 2025, is 31.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.48 °C and 31.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:47 PM. Mumbai weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.76 °C and 29.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.48 °C and 31.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 389.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 13, 2025 31.23 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 28.61 Sky is clear March 15, 2025 29.47 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 28.43 Broken clouds March 17, 2025 28.25 Overcast clouds March 18, 2025 28.79 Overcast clouds March 19, 2025 28.30 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.9 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.09 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.85 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



