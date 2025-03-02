Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 2, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 2, 2025, is 28.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 28.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:44 PM. Mumbai weather update on March 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.64 °C and 29.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 128.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 3, 2025 28.91 Scattered clouds March 4, 2025 29.01 Scattered clouds March 5, 2025 29.81 Overcast clouds March 6, 2025 29.33 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 29.85 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 29.00 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 28.59 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.25 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.75 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.42 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



