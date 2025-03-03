Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 3, 2025, is 30.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 30.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:44 PM. Mumbai weather update on March 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.33 °C and 29.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 30.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 145.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 4, 2025 30.24 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 29.65 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 28.96 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 29.42 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 28.57 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 28.33 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 27.56 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.24 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 29.07 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.63 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.48 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.34 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



