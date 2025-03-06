Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.65 °C, check weather forecast for March 6, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on March 6, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 6, 2025, is 29.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.65 °C and 29.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.61 °C and 29.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 128.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 7, 2025
|29.23
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|29.89
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|28.84
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|27.62
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|29.53
|Sky is clear
|March 12, 2025
|30.58
|Sky is clear
|March 13, 2025
|27.97
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on March 6, 2025
