Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.51 °C, check weather forecast for March 7, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 07, 2025 07:03 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on March 7, 2025 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 7, 2025, is 29.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.51 °C and 30.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.

Mumbai weather update on March 07, 2025
Mumbai weather update on March 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.5 °C and 28.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 91.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 8, 202529.69Sky is clear
March 9, 202528.04Sky is clear
March 10, 202527.61Sky is clear
March 11, 202529.36Sky is clear
March 12, 202528.93Sky is clear
March 13, 202529.26Sky is clear
March 14, 202529.25Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 7, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.69 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.71 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.05 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.19 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Friday, March 07, 2025
