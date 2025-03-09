Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.75 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 09, 2025 07:03 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on March 9, 2025 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 9, 2025, is 29.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.75 °C and 29.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.

Mumbai weather update on March 09, 2025
Mumbai weather update on March 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.74 °C and 31.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 229.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 10, 202529.47Sky is clear
March 11, 202530.86Sky is clear
March 12, 202528.27Sky is clear
March 13, 202528.70Sky is clear
March 14, 202528.31Sky is clear
March 15, 202529.07Sky is clear
March 16, 202529.00Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.47 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.11 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.3 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru30.44 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad32.51 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad34.25 °C Sky is clear
Delhi29.78 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

