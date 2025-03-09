Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.75 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on March 9, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 9, 2025, is 29.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.75 °C and 29.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.74 °C and 31.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 229.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 10, 2025
|29.47
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|30.86
|Sky is clear
|March 12, 2025
|28.27
|Sky is clear
|March 13, 2025
|28.70
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|28.31
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|29.07
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|29.00
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
