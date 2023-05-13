WR gears up for monsoon with automatic rain gauges, micro tunnelling

Mumbai: With the Western Railway (WR) having begun installing automatic rain gauges and completing micro tunnelling work at various locations between Churchgate and Dahanu, this monsoon the WR expects trains to run smoothly even if the rain intensity is 70mm per hour as against the previous years’ capacity of handling 20mm per hour.

The WR has also created a wide pipe network, commissioning high-capacity water pumps, drone surveys, etc. This is namely to improve yard surface drainage. At some locations, the existing RCC pipes have been replaced by open RCC drains to allow quick recession of water from the flood prone areas.

The WR authorities have begun installing automatic rain gauges that will help monitor water levels on tracks and intensity of rain. At present, one automatic rain gauge is installed between Bandra and Khar, and more are in the offing along the 60-km long Churchgate-Virar suburban rail network.

“In order to have real time and authentic rain data, the process of installing 10 automatic rain gauges along the Churchgate–Virar section has begun. This will help in monitoring rainfall and water level data. Subsequently, we can initiate preventive action on a real-time basis,” said a senior WR official on the condition of anonymity.

Over the years, the railways have been taking rainfall data from local authorities. However, for improved efficacy and efficiency, the railways have decided to take data from their own sources for better prediction and running of trains with minimum disruptions.

The WR is also completing work on micro tunnelling at various locations between Churchgate and Dahanu. For this, vulnerable locations and major flood prone areas were identified. The topography of these locations was studied in detail and an action plan was drawn up to suit the requirements of particular areas.

Rail officials said the aim was to facilitate quick and smooth discharge of rainwater and prevent water logging. Major flood prone areas identified were Bandra, Andheri, Mahim, Grant Road, Goregaon, Vasai Road and Virar. The flooding pattern of these locations were studied and customized solutions were devised for each flooding location.

“Such waterways have been already constructed at seven locations of Bandra–Khar, Goregaon–Malad, Vasai Road–Nallasopara, Nallasopara–Virar sections, Nallasopara (South) near culvert no. 79, between Vasai Road-Nallasopara stations at Bridge no. 78 and at Goregaon Yard while five more will be completed in this year,” said another WR official.

To abate flooding in Prabhadevi – Dadar – Matunga section, a holding pond of 1 lakh cubic metre capacity has been developed at Pramod Mahajan Garden, in co-ordination with MCGM, which will store the storm water discharge during heavy rainfall. To tackle the flooding problem in Mahim – Bandra – Khar section, discharge outlets have been increased from 300mm diameter to 1,200mm diameter.

The tracks at low lying areas have been raised in the range of 100mm to 250mm. Additionally, drones are being used to survey the work of cleaning and dredging of nullahs as well as for monitoring the obstructions in waterways.

