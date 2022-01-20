Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

With 5,708 new cases, Mumbai's daily Covid-19 tally drops further; 96% recovery rate

Mumbai also recorded 12 coronavirus deaths today, while the total number of patients who recovered and were discharged from their respective hospitals in the past 24 hours rose to 15,440.
A healthcare worker checks vaccination certificates of passengers arriving on outstation trains at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, India, on Thursday. (Vijay Bate / HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 08:23 PM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Mumbai on Thursday reported 5,708 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours, a further 5.37 per cent drop from yesterday's daily case tally. Although Maharashtra recorded a state-wide spike of 4,000 cases yesterday, its capital Mumbai has been clocking a diminishing number of new cases each day, with the health bulletin showing 6,032 daily cases on Wednesday, and 6,149 on Tuesday, the day prior.

Mumbai also recorded 12 coronavirus deaths today, while the total number of patients who recovered and were discharged from their respective hospitals in the past 24 hours rose to 15,440.

Only 550 patients were hospitalised for coronavirus infection during the same time, and the Covid-19 daily update issued today by the municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai showed that only 12.7 per cent of the total available beds in the city's hospitals are currently occupied.

As many as 53,203 Covid-19 tests were also done in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin showed.

Notably, the diminishing number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and the 96 per cent recovery rate have instilled hope that the Maharashtrian capital might finally be marking the flattening of the third wave of the pandemic, that began on December 21. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has, however, said that it is too early to declare that Mumbai is now in the safe zone, with authorities terming the forthcoming week as a ‘wait and watch’ period.

Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner in charge of the BMC’s public health department, told Hindustan Times, “The figures are declining by the day, and this is a very good sign for Mumbai.”

“However, this is not the time to let our guards down,” he added. “Citizens must continue to maintain Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, and mask up in public. We will monitor the situation closely for one more week.”

At the peak of the third wave, Mumbai had a positivity rate of around 28 per cent. On January 7, when Mumbai reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 20,971 cases, it had a positivity rate of 28.9 per cent.

